Weekly inflation goes up by 0.29%

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on October 6 for the combined consumption group witnessed an increase of 0.94 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 205.73 points against 205.13 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released here on Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 29.44 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 witnessed 1.22 percent increase and went up to 211.73 points from last week’s 209.18 points.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517 and Rs 29,518-44,175 increased by 1.05 percent, 0.75 percent and 0.51 percent respectively whereas the SPI for consumption group above Rs 44,175 witnessed a nominal decline of 0.08 percent.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.33%) items increased, 14 (27.45%) items decreased and 20 (39.22%) items remained stable.

The items which recorded decrease in their average prices on WoW basis included petrol (5.29%), pulse masoor (5.16%), potatoes & diesel (4.87%) each, LPG(4.49%), pulse gram (3.06%), pulse mash (1.67%), pulse moong (0.98%), garlic (0.73%), chicken (0.52%), mustard oil (0.45%), wheat flour (0.36%), cooking oil 5 litre (0.22%) and vegetable ghee 2.5kg (0.08%).

The commodities which recorded increase in their average prices included tomatoes (27.40%), onions (10.22%), bananas (2.24%) and powdered milk (1.18%).

On year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included electricity for q1 (45.61%), chillies powder (42.08%), sugar (18.09%) and gur (3.16%).The commodities that witnessed increase in prices on YoY basis included tomatoes (305.60%), onions (167.80%), diesel (92.08%), petrol (76.07%), pulse gram (70.02%), pulse masoor (64.65%), cooking oil 5 litre (61.43%), mustard oil (61.21%), washing soap (60.68%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (57.66%), pulse mash (55.50%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (55.37%) and pulse moong (48.34%).