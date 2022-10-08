PSX loses 75 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost 75.32 points on Friday, a negative change of 0.18 percent, closing at 42,085.25 against 42,160.57 points on the last working day.

A total of 313,348,644 shares were traded during the day compared to 442,582,933 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.9.420 billion against Rs.13.714 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 344 companies transacted their shares in the stock market as 134 of them recorded gain and 187 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 83,519,000 shares at Rs.1.60 per share, Telecard Limited with 44,186,500 at Rs.11.73 and The Organic Meat with 9,919,000 at Rs.24.65 per share.

Reliance Cotton witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.34.50 per share price, closing at Rs494.51 whereas the runner up was Premium Tex with Rs.25.40 rise in per share price to Rs.685.65.

Sapphire Textile witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.58 per share closing at Rs.1,005 followed by Murree Brewery with Rs.23.99 decline to close at Rs.383.