Gold rate decreases by Rs150 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs150 on Friday and was sold at Rs145,050 against its sale at Rs144,900 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs129 and was sold at Rs124,357 against Rs124,228; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs113,994 against its sale at Rs113,876, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver declined by Rs40 and was traded at Rs1580 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs34.28 and was sold at Rs1354.60. The price of gold in international market decreased by $3 and was sold at $1709 against its sale at $$1712, the association reported.