Rupee gains Rs2.01 against dollar

Pakistan rupee on Friday appreciated by Rs 2.01 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 219.92 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 221.93. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 221 and Rs 223 respectively. The price of Euro declined by Rs 4.42 and closed at Rs 215.47 against the last day’s closing of Rs 219.89. The Japanese Yen lost two paisa to close at Rs1.51, whereas a decrease of Rs 6.35 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 245.56 as compared to its last closing of Rs 251.21. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 55 paisa and 54 paisa to close at Rs 59.87 and Rs 58.50 respectively.