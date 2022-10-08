Footwear exports increase 20.91% in two months

The footwear exports witnessed an increase of 20.91 percent during the first two months of fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of the last year.

Pakistan exported footwear worth US $32.393 million during July-August (2022-23) against the exports of $26.791million during July-August (2021-22), showing growth of 20.91 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of footwear also increased by 56.66 percent by going up from 2,635 thousand pairs to 4,128 thousand pairs, according to the data.

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear rose by 22.53 percent as it surged from $22.832 million last year to $27.977 million during the current year.

The canvas footwear exports of the country stood at $ 0.159 million during the current year against $ 0.007 million during last year, showing an increase of 2171.43 percent.

Likewise, the exports of all other footwear goods increased by 7.72 percent during the months under review as these went up from $3.952 million last year to $4.257 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the footwear exports appreciated by 14.06 percent during the month of August 2022 as compared to the same month of last year. The footwear export during August 2022 were recorded at $15.564 million against the export of $13.646 million in August 2021.

During the period under review, the leather and all other footwear export also rose by 14 and 14.46 percent respectively.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of footwear commodities however decreased by 7.52 percent during August 2022 as compared to the exports of $16.829 million in July 2022, the PBS data revealed. On month-on-month basis, the exports of leather footwear decreased by 4.43 percent while canvas and other footwear exports also dipped by 100 percent and 19.49 percent respectively.