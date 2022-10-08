MoU Signed between Housing Ministry& ICCI

First International Housing Expo-2022, memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Ministry of Housing and Works and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) here at the Ministry. Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works and the President ICCI, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari were present at the occasion. The overwhelming objective of this MoU is to envisage a plan of cooperation between the Ministry and the ICCI with regard to the conduct of forthcoming IHE-2022. It is being perceived that such cooperation will augment the growth of housing sector in Pakistan and will help contribute in the growth of economic development in broad terms.

During the Ceremony, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said that construction sector is the biggest provider of job opportunities because it has numerous industries attached to it. He also said that everyone has a fundamental right to housing which ensures access to a safe, secure, habitable and affordable home and to achieve this objective ministry of housing and works intends to organize this event in collaboration with ICCI.

The ceremony was attended by the senior officials of the Ministry and the office bearers from ICCI.