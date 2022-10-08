World Space Week observed

AIMS Education System observes World Space Week from October 4 to 10. The AES organized branch-wise competitions, contests, and activities for all grade levels to observe space week. Ihsan Welfare Organization from Malaysia led by Farrah visited AES to motivate the students. They appreciated the activities by the students. Every year, from October 4 to October 10, people around the world mark World Space Week to recognize how science and technology have improved people’s lives. Keeping the theme “Space and Sustainability” focused; thousands of participants in over 90 countries are celebrating sustainability in space, and sustainability from space.

In AIMS Education System, Departments of Social Studies, Science, Art & Craft, and Home Economics join forces to commemorate Space Week. Game arenas and a space theatre are being set up on campus for this purpose. Other events are arranged to get students involved, including recycling, baking, essay competitions, Qiraat competitions, documentary screenings, modelmaking, and arts and crafts projects like bookmark-making and space hangings. Chairman AES Mr Almas Ayub Sabir stated that,” The biggest yearly space event in the world is World Space Week and such activities contribute to develop the workforce of the future by motivating students. It will also educate the public fostering international collaboration in space outreach and education”. A wide range of activities will continue till 10th of October to celebrate this prestigious event.