Malaysia unveils ‘populist’ budget, fuelling snap polls speculation

Malaysia unveiled a tightened national budget for 2023 on Friday but the inclusion of a few billion dollars in cash handouts and tax cuts has fuelled speculation that the government may soon call snap elections. Polls are scheduled to take place in September next year but Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is facing intense pressure from within his United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party to dissolve parliament and secure a strong mandate in early elections. Since former prime minister Najib Razak was ousted in 2018 elections and subsequently jailed on money-laundering charges, three successive Malaysian governments have been plagued by political infighting. Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz set out a 372 billion ringgit ($80 billion) budget — an amount marginally lower than the previous year — that reflected Malaysia’s shrinking revenues. But the spending plan also included a series of financial incentives. Zafrul offered 10 billion ringgit in cash and welfare aid for low-income households and a cut in personal income tax rates by two percentage points, which will cost the government an additional 800 million ringgit.