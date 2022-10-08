APCEA donates Rs 400m for Pakistani flood affectees

The All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises’ Association (APCEA) has donated more than Rs. 400 million to the flood affectees of Pakistan, according to Gwadar Pro on Friday.

As per the detail, the donations include Rs. 280 million in cash assistance and Rs. 120 million in the form of tents, ration bags, drinking water, clothing item, medical supplies, and infrastructure repairs.

“Ever since the severe floods started in Pakistan, APCEA started immediate and prompt action encouraging our members and advised for donating cash, tents, food and rebuilding houses and other infrastructures and relief of Pakistani people,” said APCEA Chairman Yang Jianduo in a video message.

In August, APCEA donated Rs. 15.5 million (about US$ 71,340) to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) under the Prime Minister Relief Fund 2022. Following the cash assistance with NDMA, APCEA launched collecting donations under “emergency aid”.

Yang said that according to the statistics of their association the total amount collected so far “exceeds Rs. 400 million”, adding that APCEA is also part of a “significant number of flood relief activities”.

He said that emergency services have been directly “undertaken by their companies”.

“Our action will continue till the impact of this terrible disaster eliminated; with every passing day, more Chinese companies and people are joining hands and continue to support all those who are in need in the face of great disaster whether it is Covid-19 or the ongoing flood, the people of China have always stood together with the people of Pakistan sharing their concerns,” said Yang.