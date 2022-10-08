TikTok removes 15 million-plus videos from Pakistan in second quarter of 2022

TikTok, the world’s leading short-form video platform, has released its latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for Q2 2022 — April-June 2022 — expanding on its commitment to a multi-pronged approach to combat misinformation on the platform.

The report demonstrates the platform’s ongoing dedication to gaining trust by being honest and striving to create a welcoming environment. According to a statement issued in this regard, the most recent version of the report “shows improvements made in countering misinformation and efforts made in the investment in digital literacy education to help get ahead of the problem at scale.”

Around 1% of all videos uploaded to TikTok were removed globally in the second quarter of 2022, totaling 113,809,300 videos. Pakistan ranked second in the world for the most videos taken down in Q2 2022, with 15,351,388 videos removed for breaking community rules.

The majority of those videos—nearly 97%—were deleted within 24 hours of their creation, 98% before a user reported them, and 97% before receiving any views.

The platform removed accounts for breaking community rules as well as accounts it found to be spam, along with any spam videos those accounts had posted.

Additionally, it took proactive steps to stop spam accounts from being created automatically. Since the third quarter, TikTok has found 33 new examples of false information, leading to the global removal of 58,000 videos from the platform.

The total number of advertisements removed for breaking advertising regulations fell in the second quarter of 2022. This is partly attributable to initiatives to strengthen account-level detection and enforcement strategies, which have aided in enhancing the ad ecosystem and producing better user and advertiser experiences.

TikTok is introducing a new penalty system whereby if someone violates one of its community guidelines, their account will accrue a strike for this specific policy violation. This is done to further emphasize its commitment to combating misinformation and ensuring safety.

The platform will keep track of the total number of offenses, and if the offender keeps posting illegal material, they will be permanently banned. Depending on the gravity of the violation and the total number of violations, a permanent ban may require a certain number of strikes.

Consult the community guidelines, which are also available in Urdu, for more information about content standards, tools, and policies on TikTok.