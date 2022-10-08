Atiqa Odho advises women to leave toxic relationships

Veteran actress Atiqa Odho advised all women to get out of abusive relationships as she can completely relate to it. In light of Sara Inam’s gruesome murder at the hands of her husband of three months the star realized that girls should not take any nonsense.

Taking to Instagram, the Humsafar star along with a picture penned a long note saying, “I write this in the hope that it may help someone reading it realize that your life is in your own hands.”

“Having survived both physical and emotional abuse as a young woman, I feel it is my duty to help others get out of toxic relationships. Abuse of any kind is unacceptable regardless of who it’s coming from. Walk away and never look back.”

She went on to add, “If you allow anyone to mistreat you they will form a habit to do so and it only gets worse with time. The abuser gets addicted to such behaviour and never stops. Your life, your self worth and your dignity are precious so take control of them and be strong. Many will tell you things that weaken your own resolve but never listen to them.”

She concluded, “Only listen to your gut and mind, not even your heart for it falters a lot. Trust me when I say this, you can do much much better so do not compromise and put your life at risk for anyone. Get out while you still can!”

Extending advice to women in abusive relationships, Odho stressed the importance of valuing nothing else over the safety and wellbeing of yourself and your children. Odho has been divorced twice in the past year and hails from a broken home.