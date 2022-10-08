Good news for Pakistanis travelling to Europe, USA, and UK

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced good news for passengers flying to Turkey, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States on Friday.

The national carrier will operate six weekly flights to Turkey from November 14. Turkish Airlines has agreed to fly PIA passengers from Istanbul to 28 cities in Europe and the United States under a code-sharing agreement.

In response to the news, Minister for Railways and Civil Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique stated that the decision was made in honor of Pakistan’s 75th anniversary of independence.

He also revealed that Boeing 777 planes will initially operate four flights from Islamabad and two from Lahore. Meanwhile, flights from Karachi to Istanbul will be operated in the second phase.

On 75th anniversary of Pak-Turk relations, we are proud to announce that #PIA is starting its #Istanbul operations with 6 weekly flights, starting from Nov 14, connecting over 28 points in USA, UK & Europe with our code share partner @TurkishAirlines. pic.twitter.com/UNighSgbRb — PIA (@Official_PIA) October 8, 2022

What type of clothes PIA wants cabin crew to wear: Read here

Pakistan International Airlines, the country’s flag carrier, has instructed the cabin crew to wear proper undergarments, arguing that the attendants’ lack of better attire creates a negative impression.

The bizarre rule, which is currently making headlines, is the result of complaints regarding the attire of air hostesses when they arrive at their offices, stay in hotels, and travel to other locations.

Aamir Bashir, general manager of flight services for PIA, issued an instruction memo stating that improper attire by flight attendants is damaging the airline’s reputation.

Officials also instructed grooming instructors and senior shift supervisors to report on the attire of flight attendants.

The memo warned that flight attendants who violated the guidelines would face severe consequences.

Previously, the national flag carrier intended to hire makeup artists with exceptional skills and experience to assume the enormous responsibility of grooming the PIA Cabin Crew in accordance with the aesthetic requirements of the airline industry.