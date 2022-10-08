Ahsan Khan condemns Amina Bibi’s death

Actor Ahsan Khan emphasises the need for girls’ education and shared his two cents on how society cannot progress without educated women. His message came after the news of Amina Bibi’s death surfaced. She was killed by her husband for merely wanting to continue her studies after marriage. “What a shame!” wrote the Udaari actor on his Instagram story where he shared the sad news. Advocating for the basic rights of women, he added, “Girl’s education is essential for the future of the country because women are the first teachers of their children. Uneducation women cannot contribute to family management and fail to take care of children.” Khan further shared that the responsibility to ensure this mindset is not only of the authorities in power but also that society needs to normalise women’s education as a priority. “This is not only the responsibility of the government but also of the people around us,” read his story. “This is what Mere Hamnasheen was about,” he concluded with the hashtags Darakhzai, his character, Khajista played by Hiba Bukhari and Girls Education.