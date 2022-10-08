Nida, Nashra steer Pakistan to thrilling victory against India

LAHORE: Pakistan recovered from a surprise defeat against Thailand and inflicted a thrilling 13-run defeat on India in their Women’s T20 Asia Cup clash at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh on Friday. All-rounder Nida Dar led Pakistan’s charge first with the bat, stroking an unbeaten 56 after an early stutter before picking up two wickets, including that of returning India captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Her efforts helped Pakistan notch up their first-ever win over India in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup and only their third win in 13 matches against them. It also ended India’s winning run in the tournament. Thanks to the 76-run stand between Dar and captain Bismah Maroof, Pakistan posted 137 for 6 and then had India on the mat at 91 for 7. But Richa Ghosh, batting at No. 8 after walking off the field in the first innings due to a heat-related issue, hit 26 off just 13 balls to raise India’s hopes. But it was a task too long eventually for her. Opting to bat, Pakistan openers Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen made their attacking intentions clear pretty early. Under pressure after batting let them down against Thailand, the pair looked to change their approach and was eager to put the bowlers off their lengths. India’s disciplined bowling meant that the efforts of the duo did not bear fruits.

Deepti Sharma claimed three scalps. Deepti, in her third over inside the powerplay, picked up two wickets in the space of three balls. She first deceived Muneeba in the air to have her stumped before trapping Omaima Sohail lbw after she missed the sweep. Pakistan were reduced to 33 for 3 in the first six overs. It was then upto the experienced duo of Maroof and Dar to bring Pakistan back on track. The only players in the line-up with over 100 T20Is each to their name, they showed their wares against India’s spinners. Thereon, despite India making regular inroads from the other end — they picked up three wickets for just 30 runs in the last five overs, Dar moved quickly to bring up her sixth T20I half-century and in the process got Pakistan to 137.

In reply, Sabbhineni Meghana and Smriti Mandhana struggled to force the pace off the pitch against the Pakistan spinners, despite Meghana hitting a six and a four off Dar and Sadia Iqbal, brought in for the injured Diana Baig, respectively. Meghana then sliced one to cover when she tried to repeat it against Nashra Sandhu’s left-arm spin. Rodrigues then struggled to get going despite getting a couple of chances and top-edged a swipe off Dar to backward point. Even as Hemalatha got herself going from one end, Mandhana —- after surviving a stamping chance —- holed out to long-on on the very next ball off Sandhu to leave India in a spot at 50 for 3 in ten overs. Vastrakar, sent in at No. 5 ahead of Harmanpreet, was then run-out following a mix-up with Hemalatha before the latter was bowled in an attempt to play a cheeky paddle off legspinner Tuba Hassan. With the asking rate well over nine, Harmanpreet and Deepti added 26 off 19 balls for the sixth wicket before Deepti top-edged a sweep. Soon Harmanpreet failed to clear Aliya Riaz, who took three crucial catches towards the end, at long-on to leave India reeling. Ghosh then used her big-hitting prowess but the target was always a long shot. She departed in the 19th over, leaving India needing 18 off the last over with one wicket remaining. Aiman Anwer cleaned up Rajeshwari Gayakwad with two balls remaining in the chase to secure a win for Pakistan.

Brief scores: Pakistan 137 for 6 (Nida Dar 56 not out, Deepti Sharma 3-27) beat India 124 (Richa Ghosh 26, Nashra Sandhu 3-30, Nida Dar 2-23) by 13 runs.