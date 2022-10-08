Imran’s ‘hypocrisy’ exposed

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the latest audio leak had exposed the hypocrisy of former prime minister Imran Khan Niaizi.

“Someone who does not tire of lecturing nation on morality is himself blatantly involved in immoral horse trading. His fraudulent nature is being exposed every day. Niazi’s anti-state actions make him unfit for high office,” the prime minister said in a Twitter post. Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the latest audio leaks were a “slap on face” of narrative of the PTI chief that he had been conveying to people in his rallies. “He has been calling horse-trading shirk in his rallies but audio leaks have revealed that he was also involved in it,” the minister said in a press conference in Islamabad today.

She said Imran must be questioned about audio leaks and his acts that allegedly sabotaged national security. “He played these games without weighing their pros and cons,” Aurangzeb said. She said Imran “fooled” the masses, adding he must be questioned about it and the nation must now recognise “his plan”.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah insisted that no internal or external agency was involved in the security breach at the Prime Minister’s Office that led to audio leaks, saying the probe was pointing toward “individuals” who could be involved in hacking and leaking of private conversations at the PMO.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, the minister said an investigation into the security breach at the PMO had reached its conclusion, adding it would be decided later if its report would be made public. “A comprehensive report is being presented to the prime minister and the recommendations in the report will be implemented as soon as the PM issues directives in this regard.” The minister said it had been decided that cyber security protocols should be defined at a high level and whatever equipment was needed for security should be bought. “However, I am categorically saying that no hostile or internal agency is involved in this. Nowadays, technology has advanced so much that hacking a telephone call is not a herculean task anymore.”

Sanaullah said people were often involved in such activities for money. “But I straightaway deny that any agency is involved in the security breach of the PMO.” Commenting on the PTI’s planned long march on Islamabad, he said there were court decisions that barred rallies in the Red Zone. Some spots have been designated for rallies and public gatherings, he added. The minister underlined that the PTI must file an application with relevant authorities and seek permission for a public gathering at venues which were officially allowed. “In that case, we will fully facilitate them, including providing them security.” However, the minister added, if the PTI caravan arrives in the capital with the intent to “hijack” the city, they will be stopped “with full force”.