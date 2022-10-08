Yet another batch of audio clips goes viral

More leaked audios of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan surfaced on Friday in which he is heard purportedly discussing the ‘cipher’ issue with his party leaders Shireen Mazari and Asad Umar. The trio, in the audio making rounds on the social media, can be heard talking about the ‘cipher’ and its impact on the people in the wake of impending vote on the no-confidence motion against him (Imran Khan) in the National Assembly. At the start of the audio, the voice believed to be of Asad Umar is heard saying: “Another point is in hindsight that whatever we are doing now should have been done at least 10 days ago.” “The impact of this letter is far-reaching and it has reached all over the world,” Imran allegedly responds. “The strategy is that the masses are with us, and now by this public pressure, we want that whosoever went for vote in the National Assembly should emerge as ‘branded’. But you should today brand them as Mir Jaffer and Mir Sadiq. “The public mind has already been made.

You have to just spoon-feed them as the fertile ground is ready,” the former minister adds. Another voice, believed to be of Shireen Mazari, interrupts: “The Chinese even have issued an official statement condemning the US intervention in the internal affairs of Pakistan.” Earlier in the day, an audio recording leaked of a voice – sounding like Imran’s – discussing “buying five” and “numbers game”. “You have a misunderstanding that now the number game is complete […] don’t think this is over. “You see, 48 hours is a long, long time. Big things are happening. I am making my own moves that we can’t make public,” Imran purportedly says in the 54-second clip. The PTI chief allegedly goes on to say that he “is buying five”. “I have given the message that those five are very important. And tell them that if they secure these five […] and if he secures 10, then the game will be in our hands. The nation at this moment is alarmed. Across the board, people want us to win somehow. “Hence, don’t worry about whether this is right or wrong […] even if they break one, it would create a huge difference,” the voice, believed to be Imran’s, adds. The audio clips released on Friday raise the number of clips allegedly featuring the PTI chairman to four. Of the four clips, three centre on the cipher, and one on alleged horsetrading.