PA resolution slams Shehbaz’s remarks

The Punjab Assembly passed a resolution with a majority vote, strongly condemning Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s remarks wherein he had termed his predecessor Imran Khan as “fraud”. The opposition lawmakers created pandemonium when the provincial minister Raja Basharat was presenting the resolution. Meanwhile, the opposition also used its card of pointing out the quorum but all in vain as the Panel of Chairman Mian Muhammad Shafi did not pay heed, a private TV channel reported. The resolution stated that PM Shehbaz ruined the dignity of the premiership which is considered the most respectful slot. Calling the incumbent prime minister ‘fraud’, the resolution said PM Shehbaz had claimed to “tear the belly of former president Asif Ali Zardari but the nation saw he [Shehbaz Sharif] is sitting in Zardar’s lap”. The resolution said it was “shameful” that PM Shehbaz’s brother – Nawaz Sharif – is convicted while his son and former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif is an “absconder”.

The PM is still attending court proceedings in different cases which shows the whole Sharif family is a ‘liar’. The resolution called upon Premier Shehbaz to stop “disgracing the PM Office through such improper words”. Meanwhile, the opposition lawmakers came down hard on the conduct of the provincial government saying the government is running the House illegally as the PML-N’s lawmakers pointed out quorum but the Panel of Chairman Mian Shafi did not notice it although assembly rules say that a person who is presiding the House will be duty bound to stop the proceedings and start counting the members to show up the number required to run the House proceedings.