Cypher ‘safe, secure’: FO

The master copy of the cypher from the United States – a copy of which has apparently disappeared from the Prime Minister’s Office – is safe at the Foreign Ministry, the department’s spokesperson said Friday. “It is very evident that these documents are handled, and are present in the Foreign Ministry, in a proper, safe and secure situation,” the ministry’s spokesperson, Asim Iftikhar, said during a weekly press briefing. In response to a question about Pakistan’s relations with other countries due to the ongoing political situation, the spokesperson rebutted reports of Islamabad’s ties deteriorating with global powers and friendly countries. “I think you would have noticed the conduct of foreign policy, the way the engagements are taking place – with the major powers, with the region, with our traditional partners, and also beyond, regions with which we want to enhance our cooperation and partnership,” he said.