Pakistan needs ‘green revolution, green politics’: Bilawal tells German FM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has already warned of a second catastrophe following the devastating floods in the shape of diseases.

“I want to get justice for my people. Pakistan produces less than one per cent of global emissions but we are among the top climate-affected countries in the world. Pakistan needs a green revolution and green politics,” Bilawal said during a press conference flanked by German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Berlin on Friday.

Talking about his meeting with Baerbock, Bilawal said that both leaders discussed ways to enhance the relations and people-to-people exchanges. “We have a significant Pakistani community in Germany. It is a strong bridge between the two countries. Germany is one of our largest trading partners. Trade is increasing. GSP+ status has been mutually beneficial.” Bilawal said that Pakistan remained concerned about the ongoing war in Ukraine. “We desire to dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the matter.” He said that despite Pakistan largely being an aid-receiving country, it provided humanitarian assistance to both Ukraine and Afghanistan. The German foreign minister, on the occasion, said that Pakistan could rely on the support of the German people and government.

“Dear Bilawal, no matter how tough the issue we have discussed. I’m grateful to you that you visited in these difficult times. Pakistan can continue to rely on our solidarity. I look forward to continue the talks and engagements with you. Thank you for coming to Berlin,” she added.

Amid talks about the use of nuclear weapons during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, FM Bilawal said that it is preposterous that the matter is even being discussed, hoping that sanity would prevail in finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Bilawal said that the use of nuclear weapons is not an option for anyone, urging the leadership of Ukraine and Russia to sit together and come to a resolution. “What history would say of us [that] when we were faced with a once in 100 years pandemic… an existential threat to the human race and when were simultaneously facing catastrophe after catastrophe and our earth was warming up that we decided to engage in war,” he added. He said that Pakistan is worried about the direction in which the events are taking place in the conflict. “We continue to respect the UN charter whether it be Kashmir or anywhere else. It is preposterous that we’re even discussing the use of nuclear weapons. I plead for sanity and hope and pray that we engage in dialogue and diplomacy.”