Court cancels arrest warrants against Ishaq Dar

An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday canceled the arrest warrants of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and sought the comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a petition challenging confiscation of his property. The court instructed Ishaq Dar to file surety bonds worth one million rupees and also sought response from NAB on his request to grant exemption from appearance. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar appeared before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir who heard the case. The defence lawyer requested the court to cancel his perpetual arrest warrants as he had surrendered before it. On the query of the court, the NAB prosecutor said that the Bureau had issued the arrest warrants against the petitioner but the same were suspended by the court. He said the NAB had no objection about cancellation of the arrest warrants after the appearance of Ishaq Dar.