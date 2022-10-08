72,000 cops, volunteers to guard milad mahafil, processions: IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has said that concrete steps should be taken by utilizing all the resources for the security of Eid Milad ul Nabi (PBUH) celebrations and processions organized across province. IG Punjab directed to take special measures for the security of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi processions and Mahafil in all major and sensitive cities including the provincial capital. He said that processions and Mahafil should be monitored with the help of Safe City cameras in Lahore. IG Punjab directed that the control room in the Central Police Office will remain active 24 hours, while for monitoring the security arrangements, control rooms should also be established at the district level, which will ensure fool-proof arrangements through close coordination among themselves. IG Punjab directed that security arrangements should be made as per the SOPs issued for A, B and C categories of processions and Mahafil and better coordination should be maintained with the peace committees established at the district level .

He directed that the Loudspeaker Act should be strictly implemented in all the districts of the province while there should be no delay in taking legal action against those who commit fireworks and aerial firing. These instructions were issued by IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar today while presiding over the RPOs conference held at the Central Police Office to review the security arrangements for the celebration of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi.

During the meeting, Additional IG Operations Punjab, while giving a briefing about the security arrangements for the celebration of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi, said that 1,447 Mahafil and 2,400 processions are being held across the province and for their security more than 72,000 personnel, Officers and volunteers will be appointed. All RPOs of the province including Additional IG South Punjab, CCPO Lahore participated in the meeting through video link and gave briefings about the measures taken in their districts. IG Punjab directed that all resources should be utilized for the security of Milad-ul-Nabi processions on the markets and streets. He said that during the security arrangements for the processions, the aspect of maintaining smooth flow of traffic through alternative routes should also be taken into consideration so that the citizens do not face any kind of difficulty or inconvenience. All RPOs of the province including Additional IG Operations, Additional IG Special Branch, CTD, CCPO Lahore participated in the meeting.