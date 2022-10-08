L’Oreal Paris and Foodpanda join hands to counter street harassment

L’Oréal Paris and Foodpanda Pakistan partner to Stand Up Against Street Harassment in Pakistan. The partnership, which was announced via an MoU signing event in Karachi recently, includes training of foodpanda riders on this initiative. The event was attended by by L’Oréal Paris spokesperson “Iqra Aziz” alongside teams of L’Oréal Pakistan and Foodpanda.

Foodpanda Pakistan, with a registered base of around 50,000 riders, is Pakistan’s largest ecommerce and online food delivery platform, which offers flexible economic opportunities to thousands of delivery riders and other freelancers such as homechefs across the country.

L’Oréal Paris will be setting a record for the highest number of trainings to be conducted through this partnership. L’Oréal Paris launched Stand up in Pakistan with the help of a local NGO partner, ‘Bedari’ on the 25th of November 2021. As part of this initiative, L’Oréal Paris has also partnered with Foodpanda Pakistan to offer training to their riders across different cities. With this partnership, L’Oreal Paris & Foodpanda Pakistan will develop a mechanism that aims at upskilling a large part of the communities, thus helping the streets and work environments become safer.

Stand Up Against Street Harassment is an ambitious program which launched internationally by L’Oréal Paris and aimed to train 1 million people by the end of 2021 with The Right To Be’s 5D methodology, focusing on self-defense techniques and other important tactics to deal with sexual harassment on the streets. The 5Ds (Direct, Distract, Delegate, Document, Delay) are five simple and effective tools to help people safely intervene when they witness or experience street harassment. To date, more than 180,000 people have been trained with Stand Up.

Sharing his thoughts, Qawi Naseer, Country Managing Director of L’Oréal Pakistan said, ‘It is indeed a proud moment as we celebrate the collaboration between ‘Stand Up’ by L’Oréal Paris and Foodpanda with its vast network of independent riders. We have set ourselves a big ambition of partnering with Foodpanda as we work with the rider communities on this key initiative. It is our endeavor to continue the momentum and strengthen this partnership to unprecedented heights.’

“This partnership is a testament to our unified goal of serving the customer well and there is no better way to achieve this than to incorporate the use of technology in a rapidly evolving world,” said Muntaqa Peracha, CEO foodpanda Pakistan, “As we develop the market further, we are glad to have taken this step towards expanding our reach alongside L’Oreal Pakistan and wholeheartedly support its cause.”