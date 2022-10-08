BHC seeks more applications in Hub bifurcation case

Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Friday sought more applications in the petition challenging the newly notified Hub district.

“Those who wish to be parties to the application may submit their applications”, Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Naeem Akhtar Afghan ruled.

A divisional bench of BHC comprising Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Iqbal Kasi was hearing the constitutional petition challenging the newly notified Hub district of Balochistan.

Former District Vice Chairman Lasbela Qadir Jamot and other lawyers belonging to Lasbela filed the petition.

CJ BHC, while hearing the case said “court will announce its decision on the petition filed against dividing/bifurcating of Lasbela district well before general and local government elections. It may be recalled that CM Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo led provincial cabinet on September 03, notified the bifurcation of Lasbela district, taking the total number of districts to 35.

A notification issued by Board of Revenue said, “Under Section 6 of Balochistan Land Revenue Act, 1967 (Act XVII of 1967), the government of Balochistan is pleased to create a new district to be called Hub with headquarters at Hub by dividing/bifurcating the existing district Lasbela.” The new district comprises Hub, Dureji and Sonmiani (Winder) subdivisions, and the modified Lasbela now comprises Bela, Uthal and Kanraj subdivisions with headquarters at Uthal.