AJK govt suspends 148 school heads over poor performance

Azad Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday suspended 148 heads of high schools and higher secondary schools across the region over poor performance and formed three divisional probe committees with direction to submit report within next 10 days. According to a notification issued here on Friday by Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education, the action has been taken against those Heads of institutions both male and female whose 9th and 10th grade annual results were found zero in recent board examinations. The suspended schools Heads have been directed to appear before probe committees and explain the reasons for falling in zero results and poor control over their subordinate teachers. Senior Additional Secretary Education, Qazi Aniyet, Chairman Text Book Board, Syed Tufail Hussain Bukhari and Divisional Director Schools Mirpur Division,, Rasheeda Khanam have been assigned the task to probe the matter.