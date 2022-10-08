Punjab CM directs action against artificial price hike

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has ordered indiscriminate action against those responsible for artificial price-hike in the province.

While giving instructions to the cabinet standing committee on price- control, the CM said inflation was the issue of the common man and ease should be created for the impecunious strata through an effective system of price control, said a handout issued here on Friday.

The people could not be left at the mercy of black marketeers, he stressed and asked the political, as well as administrative teams, to play an active role to save people from artificial inflation. The CM stressed that the government had a full understanding of difficulties of the common man.

The parliamentarians should monitor prices of essential commodities in their areas, he said and made it clear that the performance of deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners would be checked through effective price-control measures. A report on the activities of each district will be prepared and those who would do well would be commended, the CM added and reiterated that there was no room for negligence in this regard.

Those who were negligent in price-control measures must be held accountable, he warned and directed holding price-control committee meetings in DC offices daily. Alongside this, the approved price lists should be displayed at shops and prices should be checked as per SOPs, he concluded.

Serving people top priority: Chairman Chief Minister Complaints Cell Zubair Ahmed Khan has said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, chairman and vice chairman are being appointed at the district level so that people’s problems can be solved at local level.

Talking to the workers of PML-Q, he said that serving the people and improving the living standard of weaker sections are among his top priorities.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken numerous initiatives for the welfare of people of Punjab.

Development schemes are being completed rapidly across the province and the process of rehabilitation of flood victims is also going on, he added.