Karachi’s infrastructure suffers around Rs12-14b loss: Wahab

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that the damage to the roads and infrastructure of the city due to the rains was estimated to be Rs 12 to 14 billion.

These views were expressed by Administrator Karachi while talking to the media representatives after unveiling the plaque for the reconstruction of Mumtaz Hasan Road and Hasrat Mohani Road here.

He said, “We have started the reconstruction and repair of roads in all the districts and it is hoped that it will be completed in the next three months. The citizens will see the work being done and the opponents will continue to oppose,” he said.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Director General Works Azhar Ali Shah, Deputy Secretary Information of People’s Party Karachi Division Shakeel Chaudhry, President of People’s Party South District Khalil Hot, General Secretary Karamullah Waqasi and concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Murtaza said that these two roads connect MT Khan Road, II Chandrigar Road and Shahrah e Liaquat and this area was a business hub.

He said that hundreds of thousands of people use these roads and people living near were also facing hardships.

The Administrator said that 1150 mm of rain was recorded in Karachi during the monsoon season, but the citizens did not face problems like in the past and the roads remain motorable.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the in the past, the Mayor used to say that he did not have the funds, but this year the same KMC showed by working in the rain.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that renovation of Shahrah e Noor Jahan had been started.

He said that the development works are also underway in Jackson Area, ICI Bridge, Dockyard Road, Fish Chowk to KANUPP Road, Shahrah e Liaquat and other areas.

The Administrator Karachi said that in the past, tax money of KMC used to go into pockets but now they had developed a transparent system through legislation.

The municipal utility tax was included in Karachi Electric Bills which will generate Rs 3 billion for KMC annually, adding that the amount will be spent on improvement and development of Karachi.

He said that the calculation of the money that would be collected through the K-Electric bill would be very transparent as through the money trail and technology, now everyone can see how much amount is collected in the form of tax.

“I am happy to say that in the last 10 days, 714,000 people have paid over Rs 520 million,” he added.