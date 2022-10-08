PTI destroying country’s economy: Gilani

Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Senate, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani excoriated Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) saying that it was destabilizing the country and eroding its economy. Speaking at a news conference at Multan Press Club here Friday afternoon, he stated that the PTI chairman, Imran Khan was throwing the country into chaos and the verdict on Foreign Funding case proved that the PTI’s former government was imported while Mr Khan’s narrative was a pack of lies. He noted that the government would come into action if PTI made inroads into Islamabad for a long march followed by a sit-in. On one hand, PTI MNAs had resigned from National Assembly and on the other, it was contesting in bye-election, the former prime minister said, adding that a vote of no confidence against Imran Khan was a good step. He recalled a number of development an infrastructure projects carried out in Multan on demands of traders including international airport, construction of Head Muhammad Wala bridge and setting up of educational institutions during his government in 2008. Gilani thanked the leaders of Qaumi Ittehad for announcing to support the PDM backed candidate and his son, Ali Musa Gilani in NA-157 bye election. Local leaders of PPP and traders were present on the occasion.