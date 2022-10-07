KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said the newly introduced Women’s League T20 by the board is the “need of the hour”. The PCB presented the country’s first-ever franchise cricket league for women cricketers. Four franchises will compete in the Women’s T20 League’s inaugural season

Taking to Twitter, Raja said the national cricket governing body’s brand new initiative will polish the skills of women cricketers.

“This initiative for our women cricketers is the need of the hour. Not only will The Women’s League help hone the skills of our current cricketers but strengthen the pool of talent. In March we will back our girls, break barriers, and level the playing field,” the former cricketer wrote.

The Women’s League will take place from March 3 to 18, 2023 in Rawalpindi alongside Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8. Four franchises will compete in the league for the championship. Some games will be played prior to PSL 8, while the cup final will be played the day before PSL 8’s grand finale.