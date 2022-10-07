Pakistan over-dependent on Babar and Rizwan

While comparing India and Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup, the Men In Blue’s former batting coach Sanjay Bangar has issued a big statement. Bangar, in conversation with an Indian media outlet, said that India have at least three to four match winners in their team, while Pakistan are completely dependent on their top-order batters — Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

“Team India has had some good games against Pakistan in the Asia Cup and what the Indian team would be weighing up is that it is a more complete team, which is a team that is not dependent on just one or two individuals,” Bangar said.Where do Babar, Rizwan stand on ICC T20I rankings?

“I feel, in the batting department, it’s clear that Pakistan [are] over-dependent on their top order like Babar and Rizwan. Whereas the Indian team is not actually dependent on a couple of players,” he said.

“There are four or five match winners and they are in their prime form, so, from a batting perspective, I feel the Indian team is in a better position,” the former cricketer added.

Pakistan’s middle-order has lately faced immense criticism over the last few weeks, especially during their home series against England where they lost 4-3. Pakistan are presently in New Zealand for a tri-series which will be their final preparation for the T20 World Cup, while India has already reached Australia for the tournament.

