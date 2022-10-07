A US airstrike killed two senior Islamic State jihadist group officials in Syria on Thursday, the military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said. US kills two senior IS officials in Syria.

“US forces conducted a successful airstrike in northern Syria, killing both Abu-Hashum al-Umawi, a deputy Wali of Syria, and another senior ISIS official associated with him,” CENTCOM said in a statement, using an acronym for IS.