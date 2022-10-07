The government announced on Friday 7th October, 2022 to increase salaries of employees of the Utility Stores Corporation (government employees). Salaries of Utility Store workers increased by 15%.

As per the notification by the government, the salaries of the permanent employees have been increased by 15%. The raise in the salaries effective from 1st July, 2022. However, the raise in the salaries of the contractual employees of the Utility Store Corporation have increased up to 245 PKR per day. The increased salaries to given effectively from month of April of year 2022.

USC to provide the outstanding amount of the salaries of the employees till 17th October, according to the notification.

Previously, the prices of many items in utility stores were increased nationwide by Utility Store Corporation.

A notification read: prices of branded tea, milk, tea whitener, spices, honey and other items have been increased by the government. Price of 90 grams of branded tea has increased by Rs400, taking the official prices from Rs905 to Rs1305.

Furthermore, the price of tea whitener has increased by Rs100 respectively. The price of 200-gram dates has been jacked up by Rs40. Moreover, the price of baby dry milk supplement has increased by Rs260, and the price of 1kg pickle packet raised by Rs84.