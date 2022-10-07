UK media group responds to Prince Harry’s allegations

Prince Harry, duke of Sussex, and Elton John, singer, are among the six public figures suing the publisher of the Daily Mail for allegedly illegal information gathering at its titles.

Actresses Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost, John’s husband David Furnish, and Doreen Lawrence, the mother of murder victim Stephen Lawrence, are also parties to the lawsuit.

The publisher has addressed the accusations.

Royal expert and friend of Meghan Markle and Harry, Omid Scobie, tweeted the Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) statement.

ANL, also the publisher of The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline, said it “utterly and unambiguously” rejected the allegations.

The statement reads: “We utterly and unambiguously refute these preposterous smears which appear to be nothing more than a pre-planned and orchestrated attempt to drag the Mail titles into the phone hacking scandal concerning articles up to 30 years old.

“These unsubstantiated and highly defamatory claims — based on no credible evidence — appear to be simply a fishing expedition by claimants and their lawyers, some of whom have already pursued cases elsewhere.”