BERLIN: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached Birlin on Thursday night on a two-day official visit on the invitation of his German counterpart.

The visit will be a valuable opportunity to strengthen Pakistan’s engagement with a significant member of the European Union and share our perspective on climate-related floods in Pakistan as well as regional and international issues, in addition to assisting in the consolidation and expansion of bilateral relations with Germany.

Along with speaking with the media, Bilawal will meet with other dignitaries during the tour, including Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Focus of the visit would be on further deepening Pakistan s economic engagement with Germany, a key export destination for Pakistan, and identifying new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Pakistan has longstanding, multidimensional ties with Germany, home to a sizable Pakistani community, an attractive destination for our students to pursue higher education and a major investment partner.

The Foreign Minister s visit will provide further impetus to Pakistan s relations with Germany.