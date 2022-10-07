Rupee maintains its upward trajectory, gains Rs2 against dollar

Pakistan rupee on Thursday appreciated by Rs 2 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 221.93 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 223.93. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 223 and Rs 225.5 respectively. The price of Euro declined by Rs 2.63 and closed at Rs 219.89 against the last day’s closing of Rs 222.52. The Japanese Yen lost two paisa to close at Rs1.53, whereas a decrease of Rs 4.18 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 251.21 as compared to its last closing of Rs 255.39. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 56 paisa and 54 paisa to close at Rs 60.42 and Rs 59.0459.57 respectively.