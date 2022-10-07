Imran gets interim bail in judge remarks case

Former prime minister Imran Khan was granted bail till October 13 on Thursday in the case pertaining to ‘threatening’ a sessions court judge.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman reached an Islamabad sessions court a day before his interim bail, granted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) last week, was to expire. The bail on Thursday was granted by sessions judge West Kamran Basharat Mufti against surety bonds of Rs50,000.

The security around the sessions court premises was put on high alert hours before the ex-premier was to appear before the court.

Last week, a magistrate in Islamabad had issued warrants of arrest against the former prime minister. Senior Civil Juge Rana Mujahid Rahim issued a warrant against Imran on September 30 over his failure to appear before his court. However, in a rare occurrence, the IHC granted interim bail to the PTI chief till October 7 (today).

Justice Kayani, during a chamber hearing, granted interim bail to the PTI chief against surety bonds of Rs10,000, stopping police from arresting him.

He also directed the deposed premier to appear before the trial court during this period.

The case against the former prime minister was registered on August 20 with the Margalla Police Station in the federal capital over his remarks at a rally in F9 Park where he warned Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and police high-ups of dire consequences, as well as the judiciary for what he had called its “biased” attitude towards his party.