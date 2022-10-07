South Africa’s Pretorius out of India ODIs and T20 World Cup

LUCKNOW: South Africa’s Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out of the ongoing one-day international series in India and the Twenty20 World Cup with a broken thumb, the country’s cricket board said Thursday. The bowling all-rounder sustained the injury during the third T20 on Tuesday, which South Africa won in Indore to avoid a whitewash with their 2-1 series defeat. Left-arm quick Marco Jansen has been added to the ODI squad and a further announcement on Pretorius’ replacement for the T20 World Cup will be made in the coming days, Cricket South Africa said. “The nature of the injury requires medical intervention and Dwaine will consult the Cricket South Africa designated hand surgeon on arrival in South Africa,” chief medical officer Shuaib Manjra said in the statement. “Normal rehabilitation procedures will follow to ensure he speedily returns to playing cricket.” Qualifiers for T20’s showpiece event in Australia will begin on October 16, followed by the Super 12 six days later.