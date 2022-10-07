Booking.com issues West Bank warning

Online travel agency Booking.com has added warning banners to both Israeli and Palestinian properties in the occupied West Bank, under a new policy on conflict zones, the company said Saturday. “Please review any travel advisories provided by your government to make an informed decision about your stay in this area, which may be considered conflict-affected,” the company’s website now says, in searches for accommodation in Jewish settlements or Palestinian locales. The update comes as tensions see near-daily arrests and clashes in the West Bank, resulting in the deaths of dozens of Palestinians, many of them armed militants. The warning, which went live on Friday, does not appear on properties in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem or Golan Heights, both territories which like the West Bank, were seized in the 1967 Six-Day War. According to Booking.com, similar messages have appeared for months on properties in breakaway Northern Cyprus, while Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh and South Ossetia were included in the latest update, with plans to “roll out banner notifications in more than 30 regions over the next few months”.