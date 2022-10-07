Javed Akhtar urges Michelle Obama to join the White House

Javed Akhtar recently approached Michelle Obama on Twitter while she was promoting her upcoming tour for her book The Light We Carry, which claims to offer stories and insightful reflections. The book will release on November 15 and ahead of it, Michelle will be visiting places like Washington DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles to promote it.

Ahead of the book release, Michelle Obama took to her Twitter account and wrote, “I’m so excited to go on #TheLightWeCarry Tour with these wonderful people! I’ll be sharing some personal stories and lessons that have helped me along my path, and I can’t wait to tell you more. I hope you’ll join us!” She will be joined by popular personalities like Ellen Degeneres, Gayle King, Elizabeth Alexander, Conan O’Brien and others during the tour.

Reacting to Michelle’s tweet, Javed replied, “Dear Ms Michelle Obama, I am not some young crazy fan but a 77 years old writer/poet from India. Hopefully any Indian would know my name. Madame please take my words seriously, not only US but the world needs you in White House, You shouldn’t shrug off this responsibility.”

Michelle left the White House in 2017 with former US president Barack Obama who is her husband. This was after his second term at the White House. While Obama made history as the first Black president of the US, Michelle became the first African-American woman who became the First Lady of the States.

Javed Akhtar is known for being vocal about several issues online and offline.

He rose to fame as the screenwriter duo, Salim-Javed with the 1973 film Zanjeer. Some of his best works include films like Andaz, Yaadon Ki Baarat, Deewar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Dostana and Mr India among others.