Jacob Batalon cast doubts on ‘Spider-Man 4’ future

Spider-Man actor Jacob Batalon is hopeless for MCU Spider-Man 4 to see the daylight. During an interview with Collider, the Reginald the Vampire actor said that he and his co-stars are not really hoping for a fourth Spider-Man movie to happen, “Honestly, I don’t really put too much thought into that. I feel like we’re all really moving in ways where we’re not really hoping for it to happen. Not that it’s bad, I just feel like we’re not really anticipating another movie. I just feel like we’re all doing our own thing. But again, whatever happens, happens.”

But Peter Parker’s friend expresses willingness to work for the fourth spidey-hero film, I feel like actors are the last people to know. I think that people assume that actors are always hiding secrets. I promise you, we don’t know anything. But again, if it’s the right place, at the right time, with the right group of people that we’ve been with, I would say, why not? But other than that, whatever happens, happens. Really, those decisions are up to the big bosses, the people who sign the checks. We’re open to the idea, but we’re not hoping for it.” Meanwhile, MCU Spider-Man 4 is in the early stages of development.