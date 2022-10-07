Kareena Kapoor kickstarts the shooting for Hansal Mehta’s film in London

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has flown to London and begun shooting for director Hansal Mehta’s next film. The yet-to-be titled film is being produced by Ekta Kapoor and will be a gritty crime thriller. The actor took to her Instagram account to update fans about her shooting schedule.

Kareena was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with son Jeh Ali, as she left for London. Now finally starting with the shooting schedule, the actor, shared an Instagram story from her room. In the picture, she is seen getting her hair done. She wrote on the story, “Getting ready for Day 1” and tagged Hansal and Ekta in the post. In the next post, which was uploaded on Thursday, the actor wished popular Mickey Contractor, on his birthday. Mickey is working with Kareena on this project in London and the actor shared a black-and-white picture of him doing her make up on the film’s sets. Kareena wrote on the post, “Happy birthday Mr Micky…birthday in London….yayyy”

Kareena plays the main protagonist in Hansal’s film. She will play the role of a detective in the film.

Kareena was last seen on the big screen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, which starred Aamir Khan in the titular role, is the Hindi adaptation of Oscar-winning Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The film, which released on the festival of Rakshabandhan on August 11, did not meet the expectations of fans. The film’s box office collections remained below Rs 200 crore in the domestic market. The film started streaming on Netflix from October 6, four months before it was expected to go on any digital platform.

Apart of Hansal Mehta’s next, Kareena will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh’s next project, titled, The Devotion of Suspect X, which marks her digital debut. The film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Post that, Kareena will be seen in filmmaker Rhea Kapoor’s next, which was recently announced.