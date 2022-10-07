Malala turns executive producer for Pakistan’s Oscar submission Joyland

Pakistani education activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has time and again pushed boundaries and become a role model for not just women but the whole of Pakistan.

Yousafzai already heads her own film and TV production company, Extracurricular, it was reported earlier, and is in the process of developing a slate of projects as part of a multi-year programming deal with Apple TV+. Only a couple of days ago, Joyland was announced as Pakistan’s official submission for the Oscars 2023. Now, Yousafzai is ready to board the plan as Executive Producer. “I am incredibly proud to support a film that proves Pakistani.

The film had its world premiere at Cannes earlier this year, where it won Queer Palm and the jury prize at the festival’s Un Certain Regard Strand.

The film is currently playing at both the BFI London Film Festival, where it is competing for the Sutherland Award, which recognizes the most original and imaginative direction, and the Busan International Film Festival, where it is A Window on Asians. Cinema Strand. The tale of sexual rebellion sees a patriarchal family yearning for the birth of a child to continue the family line, while their youngest son secretly becomes involved in an erotic dance theatre and becomes an aspiring transsexual Falls for the starlet.

‘Joyland’ invites us to open our eyes to the people closest to us – to see our family members and friends as they are, not colored by our own expectations or societal bias,” Yousafzai told Variety.

Malala was recently honoured for being a creative leader alongside Hillary and Chelsea Clinton and others at a ‘Power of Women’ event held by Variety.

At the event, she spoke about representation of Muslims in Hollywood, citing how “Asian people like me make up less than 4% of leads in Hollywood films. Muslims are 25% of the population, but only 1% of characters in popular TV series.” She further remarked: “I know the executives have passed on dozens of quality, equally amazing projects because they thought that the characters or their creators were too young, too brown, too foreign, too poor.”