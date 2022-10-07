Now, writers are building strong female characters

Actor Pooja Chopra feels with revision of content and stories the focus has shifted on women centric films. “The times have changed and that too for good. Earlier, very few projects were centered on a woman as protagonist. It was probably because the makers were apprehensive which was valid as they could hardly get numbers. But today, writers are taking creative liberty to build strong female characters and makers are readily investing in such projects. I consider myself really lucky to have been around when I can be part of this super transformation,” says the Commando and Aiyaari actor. Last seen in theatrical release Jahaan Chaar Yaar, the actor says, “It was a feeling of an absolute creative-fulfillment for me to be part of a film that was about these four women from different walks of life. Each owned their story hailing from different sections of the society. I played a young woman living in Malihabad facing domestic violence. I have witnessed my mother’s journey, how she single-handedly brought up her kids with so much effort and pride. So, I very well understood psyche of this character. I am glad to see how well it shaped on screen and won me praise.”