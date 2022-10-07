PTI resignations a ‘political dispute’

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah said Thursday that the issue of resignations of members of National Assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was a political dispute which should be resolved in Parliament. The IHC chief justice heard the petition against the acceptance of resignation by 10 members of PTI MNAs without constitutional method. On behalf of the petitioners, lawyer Ali Zafar appeared in the court and argued that the process under Article 64 was not completed. The court inquired that the lawyer should first clarify that whether they are working against the policy of the party and has the party taken any action against them? The CJ IHC further added that what is the purpose of this petition and is this a party policy? The court while directing petitioners to prove their good intentions remarked that the court does not interfere in the affairs of Parliament.

Advocate Ali Zafar told the court that the petitioners are with the party policy, and not against it. The court questioned that then why do they want to go back to the Parliament? The court pointed out that the previous petition was different.

The chief justice remarked that these are political matters and the forum for their resolution is Parliament and further told the petitioners to satisfy the court that they want to return to their positions in the Parliament in true sense, if that’s the case then it’s fine, adding that Parliament is the biggest forum of this country. Go there and settle your political issues.

Lawyer Ali Zafar told the court that if the resignations of the petitioners are reversed, the party will look into the matter of going to Parliament. Unless the notifications of the petitioners are suspended, how can they go to the Speaker?

“If you suspend the notification, we can sit with the speaker and talk,” he added.

The IHC CJ remarked that this court will not facilitate their political dialogue. “The court grants you time until tomorrow (Friday) to prove your good intentions. Go to Parliament and we will hear the petition,” he said.

Later, PTI lawyer told the court that some time will be required on the matter of affidavit’s submission. The court adjourned the case indefinitely without any order.