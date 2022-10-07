Eight special assistants get portfolios, finally

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assigned portfolios to eight special assistants. The Cabinet Division has issued a notification to this effect. According to the notification, Tasnin Qureshi got the portfolio or Industries and Production, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha got Water Resources, Faisal Karim Kundi got Poverty Alleviation and Social Welfare, Mahesh Kumar got National Health, Saleem Haider got Overseas Pakistanis, Raza Rabbani Khar got Trade, Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan got Kashmir Affairs, and Mehar Irshad Ahmed Sial got the portfolio of Inter-Provincial Coordination. The government has also appointed Tariq Bajwa – an old confidante of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and a former central banker and fiscal expert — as an aide to the Prime Minister on Finance. The prime minister’s cabinet has seen a constant increase. With the fresh addition, the total number of federal ministers, ministers of state, advisers and special assistants has touched 75.