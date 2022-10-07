Rulers decide to deal marchers with iron hand

The PML-N senior leadership in a meeting at the Prime Minister House on Thursday decided to deal with the PTI long marchers with an iron hand in accordance with the law. The party leadership expressed confidence in the party president and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take decisions in this regard. The meeting decided that no one will be allowed to march on the federal capital as the marchers were pursuing a conspiracy, and they were not doing politics. Participants of the meeting said that those who staged the ‘drama’ of a foreign conspiracy have exposed and now the people know them very well. They said the foreign conspiracy narrative was built with a sinister design to sabotage Pakistan’s foreign relations. They said the PTI leaders preferred personal interests over national interests and damaged the country’s cause. The meeting decided that investigations into the audio leaks will be expedited and those behind conspiracy will be made an example.