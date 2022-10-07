FM on a two-day visit to Germany

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is undertaking an official visit to Germany from October 6-7 at the invitation of his German counterpart, the Foreign Office said Thursday. Besides helping to consolidate and expand bilateral relations with Germany, the visit will provide a valuable opportunity to strengthen Pakistan’s engagement with an important member of the European Union and share its perspective on climate-induced floods in the country, and regional and global issues. Bilawal will hold a meetings with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and other dignitaries, besides interacting with the media. “The focus of the visit will be on further deepening Pakistan’s economic engagement with Germany, a key export destination for Pakistan, and identifying new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation,” the FO said. Pakistan has longstanding, multidimensional ties with Germany, home to a sizable Pakistani community, an attractive destination for its students to pursue higher education, and a major investment partner. “The foreign minister’s visit will provide further impetus to our relations with Germany,” the FO said.