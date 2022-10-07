Court orders to return belongings of Shahbaz Gill

A lower court of Islamabad on Thursday partially accepted the request of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and ordered the police to return his daily use belongings seized during a sedition case.

Additional District & Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the sedition case against PTI Chief Imran Khan’s aide pertaining his controversial statement about the state institutions. During the hearing, Gill’s lawyer Ali Bokhari Advocate said that glasses, membership card, weapon license and other substances of his client were still in police custody. He prayed the court to grant ‘supardari’ of these items.

The court accepted the request and ordered the police to return the belongings of the accused. However, it allowed the police to keep the custody of things which were required for evidence or investigation. Meanwhile, the judge expressed annoyance over noise by the PTI’s activists through slogans inside the courtroom and asked the lawyer to do such activities outside the courtroom.