Govt to ensure medical care for expectant mothers in flood-hit areas: Patel

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Thursday said that the government would ensure provision of medical services to over 0.6 million expectant mothers and children in flood-hit areas.

“Helping more than 600,000 pregnant mothers in flood-affected areas is our first and humanitarian duty. About 70,000 mothers whose deliveries are expected soon, so protecting the lives of these mothers and babies is our top priority,” the minister said talking to a delegation.

Abdul Qadir Patel said that Pakistan immediately needs medicines for malaria, diarrhea, and other medicines for the flood victims and added that due to stagnant water malaria, diarrhea and water-borne diseases were emerging in the flood-affected areas.

He said Pakistan was suffering from natural calamity and disaster and added that no country can cope with this natural calamity on its own. He added that due to torrential floods Balochistan, Sindh and Balochistan were the most affected area.

He said that the federal Health Ministry along with the provincial governments was striving to effectively help flood-hit victims all over the country.

He said as a result of the flood, the entire health system suffered as primary and regional health centers were also damaged.

The health ministry in collaboration with the provincial governments was ensuring the provision of basic healthcare facilities to the flood victims, he said, adding that the rehabilitation work in the flood-affected areas was being carrying out in full motion.

He added that an integrated action plan had been created for the complete restoration of the health system.

BISP disburses Rs. 63 bln among flood-hit families: Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Shazia Marri Thursday said that around 63 billion rupees have been disbursed among 2,500,000 flood-affected families.

She was speaking during a meeting with the Country Director, World Bank, Mr Najy Benhassine.

Shazia Marri highly appreciated the timely cooperation of the World Bank in terms of providing financial support to the flood affected people.

She said that quality food is being provided to 9, 00,000 women under the Benazir Nashonuma Programme with the support of the World Food Program.

The programme has so far benefited around 25,000 pregnant and lactating mothers, she conveyed.

About the Benazir Kafalat programme, the chairperson conveyed that the Kafalat stipend is being disbursed among the deserving families across the country, following a transparent procedure.

She said that privacy of data related to the information of deserving households is the top priority of BISP.

Speaking on the occasion, the country director of the World Bank termed the recent flood situation in Pakistan as a disaster.

He assured to provide maximum financial support to Pakistan in the upcoming Donor Conference.