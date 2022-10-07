IGP reviews security arrangements for Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW)

Inspector General of Balochistan Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the security and other arrangements on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW). Officials of the Police, Frontier Corps and other law enforcement agencies attended the meeting. The IGP was apprised about the security plan chalked out for the processions and other gatherings of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW). “Huge contingent of Police administration, FC and other law enforcement agencies will be deployed for the security of Eid Milad-un-Nabi routes,” the IGP was informed. Addressing the meeting, the IGP urged that the checking and security system on the routes should be further improved. Monitoring shall be done directly through the control room through CCTV cameras installed on the routes, he said. The IG directed that on the occasion of Rabi-ul-Awwal, all entrances and exits of the city should be closely monitored. Apart from the central control room at the provincial level, command and control rooms should also be established at the divisional and district levels,” he further added.