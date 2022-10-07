PTI open to discussion on next elections: Cheema

Advisor to CM Punjab on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has said that PTI has been fighting the hypocritical Sharif family for the past 26 years. Its elders fled to Saudi Arabia under a deal after closing all the cases through NRO 1; now both children and elders are benefiting in NRO 2. These views were expressed by Information Advisor Punjab Omar Sarfaraz Cheema during a press conference here at the DGPR office. He said that today the nation is demanding accountability from those who fled the country in difficult times, those who covered up their corruption by changing the law, and those who have repeatedly undermined the trust of the nation.

He also said that thousands of textile mills were coming up during Imran Khan’s tenure and there was a shortage of workers. Today the textile industry is shutting down. Cheema further said that the PDM group has become a threat to national security. Peaceful protest is the fundamental right of every citizen, and federal government is trying to create a law and order situation by resorting to violence on the peaceful protest. The federal government is threatening the employees of the federal government and using them against the state institutions and the people.

He said that the commitment of the officers should be with the people. Punjab government has formed a committee on the May 25 incident, and those responsible will definitely be brought to task. He also said that PDM does not have the courage to go to the election, that’s why they are trying again today to set up sale markets. People will respond to Imran Khan’s call against inflation and for the right. The nation stands with Imran Khan against these political thieves and dacoits.